Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open with arm injury

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of next week’s Italian Open in Rome after suffering more discomfort in his forearm.

The Spaniard missed the opening two big European clay-court events in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona with the injury but returned for a tilt at a third successive title at the Madrid Open.

However, Alcaraz was beaten by Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals and has now revealed his right arm remains a concern with less than a month to go until the start of the French Open.

Alcaraz wrote on social media: “I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Today I did some tests and I have a muscle edema in my pronator teres, a consequence of my recent injury.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100 per cent pain free. I am very sorry, I will see you next year.”

Doubts also remain about the fitness of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and world number four Daniil Medvedev, who both pulled out mid-tournament in Madrid because of injuries.