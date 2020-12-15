Ronaldo, Messi, the oche and coffee – Tuesday’s sporting social

?THE BIG ONE STARTS TONIGHT?

It may not be how we'd hoped but 16 days of pure darting drama starts this evening.

To add to the entertainment across the event we've devised our @WilliamHill World Darts Championship Bingo Card – simply print it off and look out for these gems. pic.twitter.com/xzGffVFuWY

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2020