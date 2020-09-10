Kyle Lowry gets ‘tough’ as Toronto Raptors level series with Boston Celtics

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors are one game away from the Eastern Conference finals after they defeated the Boston Celtics 125-122 in a double-overtime thriller.

Boston continued their impressive form from their game-five victory in the first quarter, with Jaylen Brown scoring 11 points as the Celtics went four points ahead.

But the defending champions found another gear in the third quarter, Lowry admitting breathlessly afterwards it was “tough” going as he netted 33 points and eight rebounds, while team-mate Norman Powell exploded off the bench with 23 points.

BIG SHOT KYLE LOWRY!@Raptors 125@celtics 122 0.5 to play in 2OT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gECY2Mt96n — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2020

Lowry was one of several players on both teams to record more than 50 minutes of play, raising questions about how much fatigue will play a part when the sides meet in game 7 for the chance to take on the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Clippers are also just one win away from their conference finals after they defeated the Denver Nuggets 96-85.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, which saw the Clippers go to 3-1 and move one eye to winning the Western Conference against either cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Lakers or the Houston Rockets.