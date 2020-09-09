World Cup winner Tobin Heath joins Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of United States winger Tobin Heath.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner, who has been playing for Portland Thorns since 2013, is joining on a contract until the end of 2020/21, subject to obtaining a work permit.

Heath said on manutd.com: “Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them.

Tobin Heath (right) helped the United States win the 2019 Women’s World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA).

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

“I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter.”

Heath has played 168 times for the USA, including in each of the last three World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2015 and 2019. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

She has played European club football before, with Paris St Germain in 2013 and 2014.

United boss Casey Stoney said: “We are all excited to have Tobin join the club; she is an outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad.

“She is extremely skilful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one vs one situations will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can’t wait to see her make her mark on the league.

“Tobin’s many accolades and trophies also show that she is a proven winner and I’m looking forward to seeing her have a real impact in the squad.”