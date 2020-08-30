Picture of the day – August 30

Dame Sarah Storey continued to write her legacy at London 2012.

Already a five-time Paralympic swimming champion she won a first cycling gold in Beijing.

Four years later she dominated in the velodrome in London to add four more to her collection.

Storey won Team GB’s first gold medal, in the women’s individual C5 pursuit in London.

She went on to win three more, in the time trial C4–5 500m, the individual road time trial C5 and in the individual road race C4–5.

Four years later, at Rio 2016 Storey became Britain’s most successful female Paralympian when she won the C5 3000m individual pursuit final.