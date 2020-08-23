Laura Muir storms to world-leading 1500m time in Stockholm

Laura Muir dazzled at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm as she stormed to victory in the 1500 metres in the fastest time in the world this year.

The Scot pulled well clear of the field on the final lap to cross the line in three minutes 57.87 seconds, continuing her good form nine days after breaking Dame Kelly Holmes’ British 1,000m record in Monaco.

Muir led a Great Britain one-two-three, with Laura Weightman and Melissa Courtney-Bryant second and third respectively.

Impressive front-running in the women's 1500m from @lauramuiruns who closes with a 59.86 last lap to clock a world-leading 3:57.86! ? ?: @coopsrun #StockholmDL pic.twitter.com/SlIFDcqm8O — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 23, 2020

Britain’s other Olympic hopefuls also produced impressive displays.

Muir’s training partner and lockdown house-mate Jemma Reekie won the 800m ahead of American Raevyn Rogers in 1min 59.68secs.

She said on diamondleague.com: “We’re really fortunate that we train together and we’re world-class athletes and we complement each other in different ways.

“I’m bringing her on in speed and she’s bringing me on in endurance and we’re both working so hard together.”

After Muir and Gemili, we have another British victory on the track.@JemmaReekie clocks 1:59.68 FTW in the #StockholmDL women's 800m. ?: @coopsrun pic.twitter.com/YdveVjhURj — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 23, 2020

Adam Gemili claimed victory in the 200m in a windy 20.61s but knows there is plenty left in the tank.

“It was nice to get the win,” he said. “Execution wasn’t great and my speed isn’t amazing and my speed-endurance isn’t amazing at the moment either.

“It was nice to come out here and get competitive and a victory is fantastic, so I’m really happy.”

Holly Bradshaw was the fourth British winner of the day, clearing 4.69 metres to clinch victory in the pole vault.

The performance of the day, however, came from Norway’s Karsten Warholm, who clocked the second fastest 400m hurdles time in history of 46.87, finishing just 0.09 outside Kevin Young’s 28-year-old world record despite clipping the final barrier.

Warholm followed that up by clocking 45.05 to win the 400m barely an hour-and-a-half later.

Elsewhere, Laviai Nielsen finished second in the 400m win a season’s best of 52.16.