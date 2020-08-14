The snooker loopy deciding frame that sent Kyren Wilson into first world final

Kyren Wilson beat Anthony McGill 17-16 in the World Championship semi-final at the Crucible after one of the most dramatic final frame deciders on record.

The frame lasted 61 minutes and 39 seconds and saw Wilson triumph 103-83, the cumulative points total of 186 setting a new Crucible record.

Here the PA news agency plots the frame’s dramatic finale.

MISSED CHANCES

McGill had the first chance but was unfortunate when attempting to split the reds on 39, and his break came to an end. Wilson responded with a break of 47 but seemingly on the cusp of victory, he missed a relatively simple red to the middle.

SNOOKER LOOPY

Wilson set a fiendish snooker on the final red, which was positioned close to the black which hovered over the top right pocket. Desperate to avoid potting the black, McGill missed the snooker eight times – costing him 35 points, and leaving him requiring snookers.

IN-OFF

How incredible is this final frame ???My nerves are gone ??? #wilsonmcgill #Snookerworldchampionships — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) August 14, 2020

Obliged to return to the table due to the lack of a miss being called once McGill required snookers, Wilson promptly screwed back off the red, careered into a double kiss and potted the white into the middle pocket, handing McGill back the initiative.

OUR LIPS ARE SEALED

With the last red on the top lip of the middle pocket, both players tried and failed to pot it by directing the white via the bottom cushion. First Wilson nudged it even closer before McGill then Wilson again missed it outright. McGill potted it at the fourth attempt.

OFF-COLOUR

McGill potted the yellow and appeared to have the colours at his mercy – but lost control of the cue ball and snookered himself on the green. He then left Wilson with what was effectively a match-ball green into the bottom pocket, which Wilson missed.

IN LUCK

"There was a lot on the line today, and I played my best snooker." It was an incredible semi-final, that all came down to a final frame decider, but for Anthony McGill the luck just wasn't there. #ilovesnooker | #WeAreWST pic.twitter.com/GUNl6UEiV3 — BETFRED (@Betfred) August 14, 2020

Attempting to play a safety on the green, Wilson instead proceeded to pot it off three cushions, which effectively won him the match. Wilson struggled to contain his emotions before duly emerging from McGill’s attempts to instigate one final, remarkable twist.