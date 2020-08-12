Hull FC and Salford matches postponed following positive coronavirus tests

Hull FC and Salford have had their Betfred Super League fixtures this weekend postponed following the positive tests for coronavirus at Hull.

The two teams played each other on Sunday in Super League, with the Red Devils winning 54-18 at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Five Hull players who were involved in the match have since tested positive for Covid-19, while a sixth, who was not in their matchday 17, has also tested positive.

As a result, Salford’s match against Catalans Dragons on Saturday and Hull’s match against Castleford on Sunday have been postponed

Betfred Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said in a statement: “Throughout this crisis our priority has been to ensure we minimise any risk, and the postponement of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures involving Hull FC and Salford underlines that approach.”

The changes to this weekend’s Super League fixtures will now see Wakefield play Catalans and Huddersfield take on Warrington on Saturday, while St Helens will play Castleford and Wigan face Leeds on Sunday.

The rescheduling of the St Helens versus Castleford fixture leaves a gap in round 16 of matches, which will now be filled by the St Helens versus Wakefield game which had been due for this weekend.

Advertising

A new date will be found for Catalans’ home game against Wakefield, which had also been due to be played in round 16.

The RFL said that those details, along with the new dates for this weekend’s postponed matches involving Hull and Salford, will be announced when confirmed, as well as possible changes regarding the Coral Challenge Cup sixth-round ties scheduled for August 22.

Elstone added: “It left us with another challenging situation, but it is a credit to the solidarity of the Betfred Super League clubs who agreed to adjust the fixture list at such short notice.

“We also appreciate the ongoing support and flexibility of our broadcast partner, and are pleased that we remain able to present four great Super League fixtures this weekend, all live on Sky Sports.”

It is understood the entire Salford squad is set to isolate for 14 days, while both they and Hull cancelled their scheduled training sessions for Wednesday.