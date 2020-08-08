Picture of the day – August 8

Mark Foster leads Team GB out as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The swimmer was a world championships silver medallist at the time, having come out of retirement the year before with the express intention of winning an Olympic medal.

However, he did not achieve his goal – going out at the semi-final stage, and was overshadowed in the pool by the exploits of Rebecca Adlington, who became a double gold medallist in the 400m and 800m freestyle.

Those golds were two of 19 for Team GB in China, making up a total medal haul of 47, which has since been upgraded to 51 following the doping scandal involving Russian athletes.

Eight of the 19 golds came from the cycling squad, with Chris Hoy carrying the flag at the closing ceremony.