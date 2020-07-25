Fred confident Manchester United can deal with goal threat of Jamie Vardy

Fred is confident Manchester United can nullify the threat posed by Jamie Vardy as they look to clinch Champions League qualification.

United head into Sunday’s final round of Premier League fixtures needing to avoid defeat at Leicester to guarantee a top-four finish, with the clubs currently lying third and fifth in the table respectively.

In Vardy, the Foxes have the division’s top scorer for 2019-20, the 33-year-old having netted 23 times this term.

Jamie Vardy has scored 23 goals this season (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

United midfielder Fred said of Vardy – scorer of four goals in his last five appearances – in quotes on the club’s official website: “He’s not the top scorer just by chance.

“So we need to nullify his threat. He’s a top player and he’s having a great season.

“We need to take a lot of care with him. He’s a very good player, we need to think about his goal threat, but we have very good players in defence who are capable of nullifying him.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, last beaten in the Premier League in January, broke into the Champion League places earlier this week following a 1-1 draw with West Ham as Leicester were pushed out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United moved into the top four on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

After making a superb start to the season, Brendan Rodgers’ men have struggled towards the end, winning only two of eight league matches since the campaign resumed in June.

Regarding Leicester, Fred said: “They’re a big team and they did really well.

“For a period they were competing at the top of the table for first place, but then they subsequently fell off. They’re a very, very good team and we respect them.

“They’ve got great players, lots of really good players and top goal scorers. As I said before, we are going to respect them but also, we’re going into the game to win.”

Fred says United should be in the Champions League every year (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

The 27-year-old Brazilian added: “As a club we should be in the Champions League every year as we’re a massive club.

“So to be back in the Champions League is really important for us players, it’s also important for the club.

“It’s what the players and the club deserve and it will be great to be back in the Champions League next season and we will look to win the Champions League next season.”