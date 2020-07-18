Leeds’ promotion party continues – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

Leeds offered a look at the club’s celebrations after promotion was confirmed.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa joined the celebrations later on and thanked his players.

Leeds’ players reacted to promotion and becoming champions after Brentford’s defeat at Stoke.

CHAMPIONS ???? — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) July 18, 2020

Boxer Josh Warrington was in the heart of it.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, who was released by Leeds as a youngster, is relishing a Yorkshire derby next season.

Don’t mind it Leeds?? look forward to seeing you next year? — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) July 18, 2020

Away from Leeds, Declan Rice woke up happy after West Ham all but confirmed Premier League survival on Friday.

Boxing

It’s amazing who you bump into on holiday!

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton posted a special birthday message ahead of his qualifying exploits.

Madiba, there is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss you. Your legacy still shines so bright. You inspire me everyday and I’m forever honoured to have shared this moment with you. Happy Birthday Madiba? We continue to fight for you ✊?#NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/lDL9GPLvih — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 18, 2020

Darts

Darts is back!