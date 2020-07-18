Menu

Leeds’ promotion party continues – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published: 2020-07-18

Also on Saturday, Anthony Joshua bumped into Tyson Fury on holiday.

Leeds United Fans Outside Elland Road

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

Leeds offered a look at the club’s celebrations after promotion was confirmed.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa joined the celebrations later on and thanked his players.

Leeds’ players reacted to promotion and becoming champions after Brentford’s defeat at Stoke.

LEEDS IS BACK ?? #MOT

We are back!!!!! #leeds

Boxer Josh Warrington was in the heart of it.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, who was released by Leeds as a youngster, is relishing a Yorkshire derby next season.

Away from Leeds, Declan Rice woke up happy after West Ham all but confirmed Premier League survival on Friday.

Boxing

It’s amazing who you bump into on holiday!

Sweeeeeeeeeeeet Caroline!! Ohhhh ohhh ohhhhh ???

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton posted a special birthday message ahead of his qualifying exploits.

Darts

Darts is back!

UK & international sports

