Leeds’ promotion party continues – Saturday’s sporting social
Also on Saturday, Anthony Joshua bumped into Tyson Fury on holiday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.
Football
Leeds offered a look at the club’s celebrations after promotion was confirmed.
Head coach Marcelo Bielsa joined the celebrations later on and thanked his players.
Leeds’ players reacted to promotion and becoming champions after Brentford’s defeat at Stoke.
Boxer Josh Warrington was in the heart of it.
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, who was released by Leeds as a youngster, is relishing a Yorkshire derby next season.
Away from Leeds, Declan Rice woke up happy after West Ham all but confirmed Premier League survival on Friday.
Boxing
It’s amazing who you bump into on holiday!
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton posted a special birthday message ahead of his qualifying exploits.
Darts
Darts is back!
