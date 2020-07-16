Advertising
On This Day in 1983: All Blacks tame British and Irish Lions
The Lions had no answer to the All Blacks in Auckland 37 years ago.
The British and Irish Lions concluded the 1983 tour of New Zealand with a record-breaking defeat.
After close encounters in each of the first three Tests, the All Blacks proved too strong in the fourth match and secured a 38-6 victory at Auckland.
It ensured New Zealand sealed a 4-0 whitewash, with the same series scoreline achieved 17 years earlier in 1966.
Following 16-12, 9-0 and 15-8 defeats, the Lions only had pride to play for at Eden Park and at half-time trailed by 13 points.
New Zealand stepped up another gear in the second period though, with Stu Wilson going over for a hat-trick to make him the All Blacks record try scorer at the time.
Penalties from Ollie Campbell and Gywn Evans were scant consolation in the six-try rout.
The 32-point losing margin remains the Lions heaviest defeat.
While the Lions have not won a series in New Zealand since 1971, their last visit three years ago ended in a 1-1 draw after the third and final Test in Auckland finished 15-15.
