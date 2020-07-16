On This Day in 1983: All Blacks tame British and Irish Lions

The British and Irish Lions concluded the 1983 tour of New Zealand with a record-breaking defeat.

After close encounters in each of the first three Tests, the All Blacks proved too strong in the fourth match and secured a 38-6 victory at Auckland.

It ensured New Zealand sealed a 4-0 whitewash, with the same series scoreline achieved 17 years earlier in 1966.

LIONS FLASHBACK | Get your #NZLvLIO history fix with this recap of the 1983 @lionsofficial tour to NZ. READ: https://t.co/Q8Fngp5RjZ pic.twitter.com/3is89NfGGw — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 14, 2017

Following 16-12, 9-0 and 15-8 defeats, the Lions only had pride to play for at Eden Park and at half-time trailed by 13 points.

New Zealand stepped up another gear in the second period though, with Stu Wilson going over for a hat-trick to make him the All Blacks record try scorer at the time.

The Lions had a more successful tour of New Zealand in 2017 (David Davies/PA)

Penalties from Ollie Campbell and Gywn Evans were scant consolation in the six-try rout.

The 32-point losing margin remains the Lions heaviest defeat.

While the Lions have not won a series in New Zealand since 1971, their last visit three years ago ended in a 1-1 draw after the third and final Test in Auckland finished 15-15.