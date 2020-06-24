Coach Danny Wilson welcomes news Leone Nakarawa is staying with Glasgow

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson has welcomed the news that “world-class” forward is staying at the club next season.

The Fiji international returned to Scotstoun on a short-term basis in January after being sacked by Racing 92 following his late return to Paris from the World Cup.

The lock was a key member of Glasgow’s PRO12 title-winning side in 2015 before being named in the team of the World Cup later that year.

He further enhanced his reputation following his move to France in 2016, being named European Player of the Season two years later.

The Offload King is going nowhere ⚔️?️ pic.twitter.com/N7J0n9QVjq — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) June 24, 2020

Wilson said: “Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season. His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.

“Leone offers expertise and experience in a variety of positions in the pack and I know how popular he is with players and supporters. I’m looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season.”

A Warriors statement added: “Nakarawa is currently in Fiji and will remain and train in the country until August as he awaits the birth of his child. The club wishes him the very best at this time and looks forward to him returning to Glasgow in due course.”

Advertising

The 32-year-old made three appearances for Warriors after his return, scoring a try against Sale three minutes into a Heineken Champions Cup win, and propelling himself into the top five of the Guinness PRO14 offloads table with 10 in just two matches.

Our very best wishes for the future @mattsmith230. You're welcome to Scotstoun anytime.#OnceAWarriorAlwaysAWarrior https://t.co/XijE9QFGHh — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, former Warriors flanker Matt Smith has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 26.

Smith was released by Glasgow in May after a brief spell on loan with Edinburgh.

He wrote on Twitter: “This has to be one of the hardest things I have had to do in my life. Today I announce that I have decided to walk away from the sport that I truly love and which has given me so much joy.

“However, given the current pandemic, I have had time to really reflect and come to realise that rugby is no longer enjoyable for me and that it had become a chore to get up for training.”