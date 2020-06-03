German FA takes no action against Jadon Sancho over George Floyd protest

Jadon Sancho will face no further action over his anti-racism gesture during Borussia Dortmund’s win over Paderborn at the weekend.

Sancho unveiled a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ T-shirt after scoring in the game, a gesture for which he received a booking.

Sancho was one of a number of players to display statements of solidarity with Floyd, who died while being restrained by police in Minnesota.

In a statement the Bundesliga confirmed it would take “no proceedings” against the players concerned, “because of their solidarity and anti-racism statements in the case of the late American George Floyd.”

Jadon Sancho removes his shirt to reveal his protest T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn.

The statement added: “The panel also intends to maintain this line in the event of renewed anti-racism campaigns to mark the violent death of George Floyd on the coming match days.”

The DFB’s response mirrors that of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said this week that players deserve “applause, and not a punishment” for their anti-racism displays.

A number of Premier League clubs have collectively taken a knee this week prior to resuming training, as a way of showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

DFB president Fritz Keller said: “I expressly welcome the far-sighted decision of the DFB control committee and am very happy about it.

“The DFB is firmly against all forms of racism, discrimination and violence and stands for tolerance, openness and diversity – values ​​that also in the DFB statutes. So the actions of the players have our respect and understanding.”

The other players concerned were Sancho’s Dortmund team-mate Achraf Hakimi, Schalke’s Weston McKennie, and Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach.