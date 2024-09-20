Focus is key to Marcus Rashford’s improvement – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is “on the way back” to his best having benefited from external help and improved self-discipline.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best season with his boyhood club after the Dutchman was named manager, scoring 30 goals in 2022-23 and shining for England.

But Rashford’s form went awry last term, managing just eight goals and missing out on Euro 2024 in a campaign that saw him make headlines for a couple of off-field incidents.

Marcus Rashford, left, is back in favour with Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The forward started this season under the microscope and has responded positively, with last weekend’s goal at Southampton – his first since March – followed by a brace against Barnsley.

“I think every player who is playing in the Premier League, but definitely in this club, need some resilience,” Ten Hag said.

“Not any football career is only the way up. It’s also going on the way down and you have to deal with it.

“Marcus Rashford is also experienced so he knows when there are setbacks, how to fight back, how to set his career, how to set his performance.

“So he took control of it and I think he is on the way back. He started the season very good and now he has to continue and to progress.”

Asked what he, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy and other staff have done to help Rashford regain his form, the United boss said: “Probably he needed some help, by backing him for instance.

Marcus Rashford has scored three goals in his last two games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But at the end of the day he has to do it by himself.

“He has to set his life right, he has to set his training attitude right, he has to set his match attitude right.

“When he sets all of his professionalism, he will perform because he is a class player.”

Ten Hag brushed aside a question about a potential England recall – “he will always be an option for every manager, but it is not up to me,” he said – and was also asked about last season’s off-field incidents.

Last October the United boss said it was “unacceptable” of Rashford to go to a nightclub party hours after the embarrassing derby defeat to Manchester City.

There were more late-night exploits in January, when he was disciplined having reportedly gone out in Belfast and then been unable to train through illness on his return from Northern Ireland.

Ten Hag said: “I think he always knew, and every player knows because when your lifestyle is not right, you can’t perform in the leagues we have to perform.

“And you don’t get the right levels when you don’t have a good and disciplined life away from Carrington (United’s training ground).”

Rashford’s performances in last weekend’s 3-0 league win at Southampton and Tuesday’s 7-0 Carabao Cup thrashing of Barnsley boosted his chances of starting at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho also scored a midweek brace and is pushing to start in a forward line where Amad Diallo has impressed this term.

“He’s doing very well,” Ten Hag said of Diallo. “I would say I think from January on, he has made big progress and he is now for every game a consideration.

“Also for him I hope that he keeps going in this process and he has some attributes that can really help a team.”