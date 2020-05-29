Dave Chisnall secures semi-final spot with victory over Geert Nentjes

Dave Chisnall booked his place in the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour by winning a shootout with Geert Nentjes.

The world number 11 defeated Dutchman Nentjes 6-3 in the final match of Group 4 in the last 32 to join Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker in the next round.

Those four will go head-to-head in Group 1 of the semi-finals early next month.

Really enjoyed playing in the @low6bet Home Tour tonight. Great to make it through to the semi finals against great players like Damon Heta @GeertNentjes and @DEMOLITION180 pic.twitter.com/mNf80znvvY — Dave Chisnall (@ChizzyChisnall) May 29, 2020

Chisnall overcame an early loss to Damon Heta to beat Darren Webster and then saw off Nentjes in a winner-takes-all clash.

He was 4-0 and allowed Nentjes to claw it back to 4-3 before getting the job done.

“You’re always concerned, he is a great darts player,” Chisnall said. “You go 4-0 up and take your foot off the gas. I did enough.

“It was a battle between me and him and thankfully I have won it.”

Heta was in contention until he lost to Darren Webster, which saw him finish bottom.