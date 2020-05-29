Advertising
Dave Chisnall secures semi-final spot with victory over Geert Nentjes
Chisnall joined Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker in the next round.
Dave Chisnall booked his place in the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour by winning a shootout with Geert Nentjes.
The world number 11 defeated Dutchman Nentjes 6-3 in the final match of Group 4 in the last 32 to join Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker in the next round.
Those four will go head-to-head in Group 1 of the semi-finals early next month.
Chisnall overcame an early loss to Damon Heta to beat Darren Webster and then saw off Nentjes in a winner-takes-all clash.
He was 4-0 and allowed Nentjes to claw it back to 4-3 before getting the job done.
“You’re always concerned, he is a great darts player,” Chisnall said. “You go 4-0 up and take your foot off the gas. I did enough.
“It was a battle between me and him and thankfully I have won it.”
Heta was in contention until he lost to Darren Webster, which saw him finish bottom.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.