Manchester United reach agreement to sign Sunderland teenager Joe Hugill

UK & international sports | Published:

The 16-year-old striker is set to join the United academy next season.

Manchester United have an agreement in place to sign Sunderland teenager Joe Hugill, the PA news agency understands.

The 16-year-old striker is set to join the United academy next season, should the move receive Premier League ratification.

Hugill, who has been playing up to under-23 level with Sunderland, had reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves and Leeds.

United also have an agreement in place for Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek of Sigma Olomouc to join as a scholar next season.

