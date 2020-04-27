Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, April 27
More developments in Formula One.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Monday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0214 – Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr and South Sydney full-back Latrell Mitchell were criticised by the NRL for flouting Australia’s social distancing measures.
0848 – Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said this year’s British Grand Prix will take place without fans because a race “under normal conditions is just not going to be possible”.
0905 – Formula One announced that the French Grand Prix, due to take place on June 28, was called off.
0910 – F1 chief executive Chase Carey said he is hopeful the season can start in Austria on July 5 and believes a total of 15-18 races can be held, finishing at Abu Dhabi in December.
1145 – The SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials, scheduled for 17-20 September, were cancelled.
1159 – Yorkshire cancelled the contracts of overseas signings Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran by mutual consent.
