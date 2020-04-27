Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, April 27

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0214 – Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr and South Sydney full-back Latrell Mitchell were criticised by the NRL for flouting Australia’s social distancing measures.

✍️An update from our Managing Director, Stuart Pringle about the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2020. pic.twitter.com/APIXq8F2OS — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) April 27, 2020

0848 – Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said this year’s British Grand Prix will take place without fans because a race “under normal conditions is just not going to be possible”.

0905 – Formula One announced that the French Grand Prix, due to take place on June 28, was called off.

0910 – F1 chief executive Chase Carey said he is hopeful the season can start in Austria on July 5 and believes a total of 15-18 races can be held, finishing at Abu Dhabi in December.

A potential start date for the season Formula 1 is targeting a 15-18 race season, beginning in Austria on the weekend of July 3-5 #F1 pic.twitter.com/UjBGtvDj2s — Formula 1 (@F1) April 27, 2020

1145 – The SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials, scheduled for 17-20 September, were cancelled.

1159 – Yorkshire cancelled the contracts of overseas signings Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran by mutual consent.