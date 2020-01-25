Bucks sweep home to beat Hornets in Paris

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated the NBA’s first regular season game in France with 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

The Bucks improved their league-leading win-loss record to 40-6 with their eighth straight win.

Despite the comfortable margin in this Paris match – with Paris St Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the crowd – Milwaukee had to come from behind to tie it 78-all heading into the last quarter before finally pulling away as Antetokounmpo hit top gear to lead a 38-25 last period.

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks while Malik Monk had 31 points for the Hornets, who have now lost eight in a row.

In Minneapolis, Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 45 points and had 10 assists as the Houston Rockets overcame another tough night for James Harden to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124.

Westbrook sparked a second-half comeback after Minnesota led by six points in the third quarter, finishing with 16-of-27 from the field and a perfect 13 from 13 from the free throw line.

Harden, who went one for 17 from three-point range in a home defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, made three of 13 overall and missed all six of his efforts from outside the arc to finish with a season-low 12 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, who have lost eight straight.

In New York, Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Knicks 118-112 for their sixth straight victory.

One night after being named in the All-Star Game, Siakam had two big baskets in the last quarter, making a slam dunk when Toronto led by only one point then nailing a three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining after the Knicks had closed within three.

Marcus Morris and Damyean Dotson each scored 21 points for the Knicks, who have lost five of six and have now lost eight straight to the Raptors.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets won 113-106 at the New Orleans Pelicans, the Boston Celtics won 109-98 away to the Orlando Magic and the Thunder thrashed the hapless Atlanta Hawks 140-111.

The Los Angeles Clippers won 122-117 at the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns won at home over the San Antonio Spurs 103-99, the Memphis Grizzlies won 125-112 at the Detroit Pistons, the Sacramento Kings won 98-81 away to the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers won 129-118 at the Golden State Warriors.