LeBron James posts 10th triple-double of the season as Lakers outlast Nets

LeBron James posted his 10th triple-double of the season to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Lakers made a season-high 19 three-pointers.

The home side were able to keep up with LA through the first half, however the Lakers’ offensive prowess proved too much for the Nets to handle as the game wore on.

The result means that James will almost certainly surpass Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list during the Lakers’ clash with the Sixers in Philadelphia on Sunday.

He needs just 18 points to surpass the Black Mamba in Bryant’s home town.

Luka Doncic continued to impress as the Dallas Mavericks bested the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125.

The 20-year-old finished with 27 points and nine assists while Portland star Damian Lillard scored a game-high 47.

And the Washington Wizards rebounded from their tough loss against the Miami Heat by disposing of the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112.

Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 36 points as the Wizards moved to three-and-a-half games outside the Eastern Conference top eight.

Thursday also saw the starting teams announced for the 2020 NBA All-Star game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and James retaining their positions as team captains.

Joining Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference starting five is Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker and Trae Young.

Meanwhile lining up alongside James for the West will be Luka Doncic, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

The All-Star game will be played in Chicago on February 16.