Groningen thrash Eredivisie strugglers Waalwijk

Charlison Benschop and Gabriel Gudmundsson scored their first goals for Groningen as their side recorded an impressive 3-0 win over struggling RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

Groningen took a 20th-minute lead when captain Mike Te Wierik headed home an Ajdin Hrustic free-kick.

Just over 15 minutes later Benschop struck with his first goal for the club, tapping home from a Deyovaisio Zeefuik cross.

In the second half, the home side all but secured the victory when summer signing Gudmundsson came off the bench to strike in the 73rd minute.

The result leaves Groningen 12th in the table, while Waalwijk remain rooted to the bottom with just one point to their name after the first nine matches of the season.