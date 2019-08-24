5 British athletes to look out for at the 2020 Paralympics

With one year to go to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, PA news agency picks out five British stars to watch next year.

CHARLOTTE HENSHAW (CANOEING)

Charlotte Henshaw has made a successful switch to para-canoe (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Henshaw won Paralympic swimming medals in 2012 and 2016 before switching to para-canoe with immediate success. The 32-year-old won her first world title in 2018 and followed it up this month with a second in the VL3 200m category in Hungary.

WILL BAYLEY (TABLE TENNIS)

Will Bayley finally claimed Paralympic gold in Rio (Adam Davy/PA)

Few can forget Bayley’s emotional celebration after erasing his London disappointment by clinching Paralympic gold in Rio. He will head to Tokyo as a bona fide star – not least because of his imminent Strictly Come Dancing exploits – and is in good shape to repeat his golden feat.

AMY TRUESDALE (TAEKWONDO)

Advertising

Amy Truesdale is set to star on taekwondo’s Paralympic debut (GB Taekwondo)

Double world champion Truesdale is relishing her big Paralympic chance after para-taekwondo finally won a place on the programme. Despite dominating for a number of years, she missed out on a medal at this year’s World Championships, making her even hungrier to succeed in Tokyo.

SOPHIE HAHN (ATHLETICS)

All-conquering Sophie Hahn continues to improve (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

Since winning gold and silver in Rio, sprinter Hahn has gone from strength to strength. The reigning Paralympic and world champion over the T38 100m, Hahn set a new world record earlier this year and will head to the World Championships in November seeking a fourth straight crown.

MEN’S WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL TEAM

GB’s wheelchair basketball squad are targeting Paralympic gold (Anthony Devlin/PA)

For all their profile on the global stage the GB team have flattered to deceive at previous Games – finishing out of the medals in London, and with a relatively disappointing bronze in Rio. Provided they come through next month’s continental qualifiers, they are in good shape to go for gold.