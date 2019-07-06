World Cup matchday 38: England and Australia set for semi-final clash

Australia will face England in a monumental World Cup semi-final while India are set for a showdown against New Zealand after a dramatic final day in the group stages.

India romped to a seven-wicket victory over Sr Lanka at Headingley, centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking Virat Kohli’s side top of the table after they chased down 265 with 39 balls to spare.

South Africa, meanwhile, exited the tournament on a winning note, edging out Australia by 10 runs in a thriller at Old Trafford in the tournament’s final group game.

Faf Du Plessis’ 100 off 94 balls lifted the Proteas to 325 for six while David Warner’s stunning 122 saw Australia rally from 119 for four, but they were ultimately all out for 315 after 49.5 overs.

Tweet of the day

Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100’s running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019

What a combination Rohit and Virender Sehwag would have made at the top of the order. Rohit shot to the top of the tournament run-scoring charts with his fifth century – and third in a row. He is now only 26 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time World Cup record. With two matches to go, the likelihood is it will be broken.

Snap shot

Imran Tahir waves goodbye after playing his final international for South Africa (David Davies/PA)

Gunner’s last stand

#ViratKohli and Hardik Pandya congratulate Ian Gould, as the legendary umpire completes his final international match ?#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/sJPlFNdrZY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

Headingley played host to a farewell from Ian Gould, who is retiring from the ICC’s elite panel of umpires at the age of 61. The former wicketkeeper played in one World Cup for England, back in 1983, and bowed out on the same stage. In all he stood in 140 one-day internationals, 74 Tests and 37 T20 internationals.

Bumrah’s rush to 100

Jasprit Bumrah was among the wickets again (Nigel French/PA)

Jasprit Bumrah became the second fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets when he dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, completing the feat in his 57th match. While that is no surprise given his status as the world’s number one bowler in the format, the identity of the man ahead of him on list might be. Mohammed Shami, effectively India’s first reverse seamer at present, reached three figures in just 56 matches.

No place for politics

The ICC declared itself “incredibly disappointed” and “very dissatisfied” after political banners were flown over Headingley for the second time in the tournament. After a similar incident occurred in Leeds during Pakistan’s win over Afghanistan, slogans related to the Kashmir region were led by a plane during Sri Lanka’s first innings. An ICC statement read: “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue.”

Walking wounded

Usman Khawaja retired hurt but came back to bat later in the innings (David Davies/PA)

Australia’s defeat to South Africa was compounded by injuries to Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis. Captain Aaron Finch has confirmed Khawaja is likely to miss the semi-final and final because of a hamstring injury while the pair will be sent for scans, with Stoinis aggravating a side complaint that sidelined him for two matches earlier in the tournament. There was better news over pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, Finch confirming there was “no issue” as rumours surfaced that the left-armer was suffering with an injury.

Top shot

South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis scored a fine century (David Davies/PA)

Du Plessis impressed in making South Africa’s first century of the tournament. Utterances of “where has this South Africa been?” did the rounds in the press box as Du Plessis’ side thrived in, what was for them, a dead rubber. Du Plessis’ knock contained seven fours and two sixes, the best of them came when he advanced down the track to Pat Cummins and launched him back over his head for a sumptuous straight six.

Catch of the day

5️⃣2️⃣ runs ? 1️⃣ fantastic run-out ☝️ 1️⃣ ridiculous catch ? Quinton de Kock is a hit with his team-mates today! #CWC19 | #AUSvSA | #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/2IHPdCBjz6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

There were a few contenders for this award in Manchester but Quinton De Kock shades it, timing his leap to perfection to pouch Glenn Maxwell after the Australian could only feather an edge to a pull of Kagiso Rabada. The two South Africans had earlier combined to see the back of Marcus Stoinis, Rabada’s pick up and throw deftly flicked on to the stumps in a manner perfected by Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

