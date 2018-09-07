Track champion Kristina Vogel paralysed from chest down after training accident

Two-time Olympic champion Kristina Vogel says she has been paralysed from the chest down following an accident during training in June.

The 27-year-old 11-time world champion track cyclist collided with another cyclist in a high-speed crash on the Cottbus concrete track in her native Germany on June 26 and was hospitalised.

Vogel, in an interview with Der Spiegel, says she was immediately aware of the catastrophic nature of the injury as she could not feel her legs.

Seit ihrem Unfall vor zwei Monaten ist Sprint-Olympiasiegerin Kristina Vogel querschnittsgelähmt. Im neuen SPIEGEL berichtet sie erstmals vom Überlebenskampf und ihren neuen Lebensumständen. (Foto: Maurice Weiss/Der Spiegel) https://t.co/3beXQaE85D pic.twitter.com/FtAeqbTxHE — SPIEGEL ONLINE (@SPIEGELONLINE) September 7, 2018

She told Der Spiegel: “It was clear to me, that’s it. Now I’m a paraplegic.

“It’s s*** but it’s a fact that I will never walk.”

The German Cycling Federation confirmed Vogel remains in hospital in Berlin and that it would give her all its support.

Vogel won team sprint gold, with Miriam Welte, at the London 2012 Olympics and individual sprint gold at the Rio 2016 Games, where she also won team sprint bronze.

The part-time policewoman is a perennial winner on the world stage, winning four individual sprint world titles in the last five years, including at Apeldoorn, Holland, in March.

Kristina Vogel is an 11-time world champion track cyclist (Adam Davy/PA)

“I was in pain, but there are no words,” Vogel said. “On the first X-ray images my spine looks like an Ikea folding table.

“In the meantime, I really thought that I was dying. But I said to myself: I can not let go here now.”

Vogel has appeared to have swiftly come to terms with the accident.

She added: “No matter what fate holds for you, life goes on, in my case now on four wheels instead of two wheels. My arms are now my legs too.”