One game at a time for Tench after flying start

Ludlow made it three Midlands Regional Two West wins in four games thanks to an impressive 23-7 success against previously unbeaten Shipston-on-Stour last weekend.

“There was a real buzz at the club after the game, but we are still going week by week,” said Tench, who took charge in the summer.

“Three wins from four is a great start, but it is only a start and we have to keep going.

“If were are up there at Christmas then perhaps we will have to re-evaluate our goals.

“It’s great start but we can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves.”

The victory followed on from a pleasing success at Stratford-upon-Avon the week before and left Ludlow sitting fifth in the early standings as they head into a free weekend.

And Tench is pleased to see more signs of improvement from his men.

“It was another great result for the club,” said Tench,

“The boys improved from the performance against Stratford the week before, defensively and more so in attack.

“We dominated for large periods and we were unlucky not to have scored more tries.

“They were a very strong side that put 55 points on the board against Cheltenham the week before.

“We were confident before we went into the game and we were in control for most of the game.”

Jack Small and Charlie Doyle both scored tries, while Jack Lines added two conversions and three penalties.

Ludlow now have a weekend and will return to action on October 12 when they travel to face second-placed Edwardians.

“The break has come at a good time because there are a few sore bodies,” added Tench.

Elsewhere, Whitchurch were beaten 43-29 at Malvern.