Newport are looking to bounce back

After opening their Regional One North West season with a thumping victory at Birkenhead Park, the Old Showground outfit were edged out 22-17 out on home soil by Stockport last weekend.

A try from Charlie Gamble, plus a conversion and a penalty from Benny Elliot gave Newport a 10-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes. But the visitors then rallied and hit back to lead 15-10 early in the second half.

A Jack Ingram try, which was converted by Elliot, pushed Newport back in front but Stockport then cashed in on a mistake from the hosts late in the game to add another try and conversion to seal the win.

“There were lots of positives and the tries we scored were exceptional,” said Newport’s director of rugby Steve Dolphin. “We had dominance at set-plays which was great to see, we just need a bit more consistency in defence. We were 10-0 up then Stockport came back and took the lead, then we got ourselves back in in front, but then a mistake under the posts right at the end has cost us. That happens in games and there was no time for us to come back.

“It’s disappointing, but I am not too concerned. We walked off thinking that was a game we should have and could have won.”

Newport II lost 47-36 in their Shropshire derby at Shrewsbury in Counties One Midlands West (North), with Craig Jones, Jack Bevan (two), Jai Crippin, Jamie Clare, Dalton Mackenzie and Joseph Wild crossing for the victors.

Telford Hornets made it two wins from two in the same league by beating Kidderminster 33-24. Josh Backhouse, Dan Robinson (two), Nathan Parker and Jack Howse touched down.