Bridgnorth aiming to build on victory

The All Blacks head for Banbury on Saturday looking to avenge a defeat there last season and keen to build on last weekend’s emphatic 50-3 success at home to Silhillians.

The home side led 19-3 at the interval following tries from Connor Nicholls, Loti Molitika and Luke Brough, two of which were converted by Elliot Murphy.

Bridgnorth upped the ante after the break with some high quality rugby resulting if further tries for Brough, George Newman, Morgan French, Gareth Bladen and Ollie Neill. Murphy added two conversions and Will Biddell one.

“It was a fantastic performance,” said coach Bryan Smallman, who was delighted to see the side bounce back in style from their opening day loss at home to Dudley Kingswinford. “We had to perform better than we did against DK and the boys did that.

“The lads looked like they are starting grow and some confidence is coming back.

“We scored a couple of early tries which allowed us some breathing space and we really started to play in the second half.”

Meanwhile, Ludlow coach Tom Tench has urged his side to learn from their weekend loss to Old Halesonians.

Tench’s men went down 32-18 in their first home game of the new Regional Two Midlands West season. And some ill-discipline played its part in the defeat with Ludlow giving away a number of penalties and seeing two players yellow carded.

“With Old Hales coming down we knew they would be one of the stronger sides,” said Tench. “But the scoreline is not a reflection of how competitive the game was, it was a lot closer then the 14-point difference.

“The penalty count let us down. Historically that has been an issue with Ludlow and is something we need to put right.

“We also need to stop picking up yellow cards. That’s two in both games so far this season. We played 20 minutes with 14 men, and if you are doing that you are not giving yourself the best chance to win.”

Elsewhere in the division, Whitchurch lost 61-19 at Newent.

Clee Hill opened their account in rugby’s Counties Two Midlands West (West) with a hard-fought 8-6 win at Bromyard thanks to a try from Matt Bowen and a late penalty by George Warrington.

Bridgnorth Bulls won 17-13 at Luctonians III in the same division, Market Drayton were awarded a walkover against Tenbury and Oswestry lost 27-19 at Harborne.

n Newly-promoted Clee Hill Ladies battled to a hard-earned 10-10 draw at to Old Halesonians in their first game in NC2 Midlands West – Emily Edwards and captain Sadie Hall crossing.