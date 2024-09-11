Tom Tench thrilled as Ludlow start with win

Tench kicked off his tenure at The Linney in superb style with a 37-9 win away to Malvern in Regional Two Midlands West.

Jack Small led the victory charge with a hat-trick of tries, with Ben Black and Rhys Perkins also touching down. Jack Lines added 12 points with the boot. “The boys really put in a performance and I am really pleased,” said Tench. “There were some real standout performances and what a start to the league. I was super proud to be part of that.”

Tench admitted there were some early nerves, but those were soon dispelled as he charges took charge.

“In the first eight minutes we gave away five or six penalties and then picked up a yellow card after 10 minutes and I was thinking here we go,” added Tench.

“But the boys soon got control and the forwards dominated the game, while our nine and 10 dictated where we played the game.

The back three controlled things as well and we played in the right areas.

“It wasn’t the perfect game and there are still things to learn, but it was another improved performance. From the first pre-season game we have got better each game and that’s pleasing to see.”

Next up for Ludlow are Old Halesonians at home on Saturday.

“It will be a different test against Old Halesonians on Saturday, who have come down from the league above,” said Tench. “But we can go into the game confident in our own abilities.”

Elsewhere in the division, Whitchurch opened with a 29-25 at home to Edwardians.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Telford Hornets won 22-15 at Newport II, thanks to tries from Nathan Parker, Steven Monk and Daniel Robinson, but Shrewsbury lost 53-5 at Sutton Coldfield.

In Counties Two Midlands West (West), Bridgnorth Bulls beat Bromyard 29-13, but Market Drayton went down 36-24 at Trentham and Clee Hill conceded a walkover to Oswestry.

Cleobury Mortimer lost 23-21 at Upton-on-Severn in Counties Three Midlands West (South), while Newport III overcame Telford Hornets II 46-5 in Counties Four Midlands West (North) and Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley won 36-14 at Stourport in Counties Four Midlands West (South).