Bailey takes on lead role at Newport

Ricky Bailey has been appointed club captain with Jordan Grass taking on the vice-captain duties at the Old Showground.

Bailey, who progressed through the junior ranks at the club before embarking on a rugby league career with St Helens and then returning to Newport via a brief spell with Bridgnorth, has also penned a three-year contract.

Director of rugby Steve Dolphin is delighted to have his on-field leaders in place.: “I’m really excited about these appointments and sure they will do a superb job,” said Dolphin, whose side will play in Regional One North West next season.

“Ricky was in no doubt about where he wanted to play his rugby and is excited by the challenge of building a squad.

“Both players have come through the club’s youth teams and that’s what we want to see, local players representing the club.”

Meanwhile, Will Galbrath, Charlie Gamble, Fin Barnes and Rhys Morgan have also committed to the club for next season, while Dolphin is also looking to add some new faces and is closing in on his coaching appointments.

“I’m due to meetings with a number of players with a view to joining us so there will be some new blood in there as well,” he added. “And in the next few days we should have a head coach, who will also be the forwards coach, and a backs coach in place.The talks so far have been very positive and we are meeting again to finalise things.”