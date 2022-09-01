Newport have to be in the zone as they take step up

Rugby

Newport head to Bristol on Saturday to take on Old Redcliffians in what will be their first match at National League level.

Adams admits they will be taking a step into the unknown for the Two West clash and feels that being switched on mentally will be key.

“This is all new to us,” said Adams. “The excitement has been growing as the game draws nearer and the players are looking forward to it and champing at the bit to put on a performance.

“But we are taking a step into the unknown and I think we have to make sure that the players are in the right place mentally come Saturday.

“That is something myself and the coaching staff will be working on.

“They need to be firmly focussed on their rugby and ready to play as a team. They need to be in the zone when the game starts on Saturday.

“We will have to learn along the way during games.

“I know a little about the opposition but the main thing on Saturday will be to focus on our ourselves, to make sure we do our jobs right.”

After a busy summer of recruitment Adams is likely to include a number of new signings and has stressed that all of his 20 strong match-day squad will have a role to play.

“A few players will be disappointed not to make the starting XV but it’s a squad game,” said Adams.