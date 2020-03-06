Simon Evitts is all fired up for a Sundorne night shift

The Sundorne Castle men host Tamworth (8pm) in a must-win Midlands Two West (North) clash looking to follow up last Saturday’s welcome success against Burntwood.

And player/coach Simon Evitts is hoping the switch to an evening kick off will bring the best out of his players.

“The game was postponed earlier in the season and was rearranged for this weekend, when we were due to have a free Saturday,” said Evitts.

“A few lads might have arranged to go away and, with it being international weekend as well, we felt it would be best if we could rearrange the game for the Friday night.

“We spoke to Tamworth and they agreed. We don’t get the chance to play under lights very often and I’m sure it will help generate an extra bit of buzz among the players.

“And hopefully we will get a few more supporters down for what is a big game.”

Last Saturday’s victory moved bottom-of-the-table Shrews to within five points of Newcastle and seven behind Burntwood, and Evitts has stressed the need to make the most of home advantage if they are to pull off the beat escape.

“We have to play Tamworth, Crewe and Longton at home and those games are vital for us,” said Evitts.

“We have to pick up points from those because we have a couple of tricky fixtures away from home still to come.

“We know what Tamworth are about and we were disappointed not to get anything at their place earlier in the season.

“This is one of the games we are targeting, but we have to be realistic.

“Last Saturday was only our third win of the season and it’s not going to be easy.

“But have given ourselves a bit more hope thanks to the win against Burntwood.

“We have to try to pick up a win and see where the results of the other sides around us leaves us.”