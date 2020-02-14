Newport urged to enjoy date with the leaders

Newport are aiming to become the first team this season to take down the Birmingham club, who arrive in Shropshire sat 21 points clear at the top with a perfect record of 18 wins from 18 matches.

Far from feeling any sense of foreboding, Adams is keen for his players to enjoy the occasion and continue their own impressive run.

Newport have won the last five to climb within four points of second-placed Sheffield and into the thick of the promotion race.

Adams said: “Our aim has simply been to try and get better each week and that is what we will try and do again.

“The players are enjoying their rugby at the moment and we want that to continue.”

Adams is full of respect for the achievements of the visitors, who have dropped just five bonus points all season.

“To have reached this stage of the campaign without losing a game is remarkable,” he said. “You have to applaud them. We will be giving it our best shot and will see where that gets us.

“Of course there is the motivation of being the first team to beat them.

“But on the flip side, when you are on the kind of run they are, I have no doubt will be a great desire on their part to keep it going.

“Newport were in that position a few years ago when we won promotion to this division. We know what it feels like.

“We’ll have a plan on how we want to play. Our game is based on execution while Bournville tend to be very good off the set-piece.”

Bridgnorth, who are one place and two points behind Newport, head to Kettering.

In Midlands One West, Ludlow host second-placed Bridgnorth while Whitchurch travel to lowly Old Halesonians.