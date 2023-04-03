Telford Tigers round off away campaign with win ahead of play-offs

Fin Howells celebrates after scoring for the Tigers Sheffield Steeldogs v Telford Tigers 27/10/19 by Steve Brodie

Tom Watkins’ depleted troops saw off basement boys Hull Seahawks 3-2 and the head coach praised his side’s discipline after coming through the test.

And the Tigers boss reckons the victory in East Yorkshire will be a boost as Telford head into the end of season play-offs this weekend – contested by the National League’s top eight sides.

Tigers were already guaranteed a play-off place before the contest at Hull Ice Arena, but the final two games of the league campaign over the weekend would determine possible quarter-final opponents dependent on final league position – with Tigers able to finish seventh or eighth.

Vladimir Luka, Tom Carlon and Fin Howells scored for Tigers to clip the Seahawks’ wings.

Watkins said: “We were a little short staffed with some sickness in the group and injuries taking its toll but the team played hard tonight. We were very disciplined, composed and patient.

“We took our chances when they came our way, had a defense-first attitude and fought hard for the win. It was a really good test for us as a group as we look to build momentum into next weekend’s play-offs.”

Telford’s already lengthy list of absentees was added to by Lucas Price, Ricky Plant and Gareth O’Flaherty leaving Tigers short on the bench.

The first period was a tight and tense affair. There were no shortage of shooting opportunities with the netminders coming out on top.

But Tigers wasted little time in the second period as Luka smashed in from Howells’ pass.

The visitors were sloppy, though, and let their struggling visitors back in just three minutes later as Emil Svec was allowed to find the back of the net.

Tigers took advantage of a power play to retake the lead through Carlon, who was fed into the slot by Danny Rose. A 2-1 lead became three early in the third period when Luka returned the favour to Howells, who converted a cool finish.