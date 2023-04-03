Notification Settings

Telford Tigers finish with a thumping win

By Russell Youll

Telford Tigers finished their league campaign with an emphatic 11-3 win over Bristol Pitbulls at Telford Ice Rink.

Telford Tigers’ Dan Mitchell lands a blow in their 11-3 victory over Bristol Pitbulls Picture: Steve Brodie
Tigers took an early-two goal lead through Danny Rose and Fin Howells before Bristol hit back with goals from Nick Coric and Sean Morris. Rory Herrman put Tigers back in front to leave the home side 3-2 ahead at the end of the first period.

Bristol levelled the game again early in the second period with a power play goal from Caly Robertson.

But Tigers scored five goals in the rest of the second period to take the game away from Bristol. Vladimir Luka hit a hat trick and Scott McKenzie and Herrman added further goals to leave Tigers 8-3 ahead going into the final period.

The third period saw a further three goals, all coming from Luka as he scored an incredible six goals in the game.

Sam Watkins also registered a remarkable five assists for Luka’s goals.

Tigers’ win sees them finish seventh in the league and they will now take on second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning in the quarter-finals of the play-offs next weekend.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

