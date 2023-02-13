Tom Watkins hails Telford Tigers' Rory Herrman

Tigers celebrate

Tigers made it back-to-back wins for the first time since November with the superb 5-3 success at third-placed Phantoms in NIHL National Division.

Watkins’ side led early in Cambridgeshire but were pegged back and dropped 2-1 down and were level at 3-3 early in the third period before a decisive late flurry.

Tigers were worthy of a mightily impressive victory to back up the previous weekend’s 7-3 home win over Bees – but it was 23-year-old California-born forward Herrman, the recent recruit from Elite League Cardiff Devils, who led the way in front of goal

“That was our best team performance of the season, no question,” said Watkins. “You have to compete hard in this rink to be successful and every player did that.

“It’s all about winning your one on one battles, your races, being strong along the walls and committing to getting pucks out of our zone and getting pucks in theirs.

“It took a huge collective effort, every player buying in to what we need for the benefit of the group.

“We need that every night for the rest of the season.”

Left-hander Herrman, the former USA under-17 international, checked into Telford Ice Rink last month and has enjoyed a lively start despite Tigers’ struggles.

His move to Cardiff was a first taste of professional hockey, but he struggled for game time having arrived before Christmas and was allowed a move out to Telford in the NIHL.

Herrman was fed by Henry Adams and cut in from the right to score for Tigers seven minutes in.

Joe Gretton hauled the hosts level three minutes later with a slice of fortune as the puck deflected past Brad Day when heading clearly wide.

The visitors must have worried it might not have been their day later in the opening period with more luck on Phantoms’ side. Another shot was flying off target but struck one of the officials and fell perfectly for Ales Padelek to convert.

Tigers were awarded a power play early in the second forward and took advantage as the return Ricky Plant’s shot was tipped by Scott McKenzie towards Herrman and he helped in his second.

Watkins’ men ended period two 3-2 up after Vladimir Luka fed Fin Howells, whose wrist shot beat Jordan Marr in Peterborough’s goal.

The home side profited from a power play early in the third period as Padelek netted his second with Howells sitting out for tripping.

Tigers struck back for 4-3 with Herrman’s hat-trick nine minutes from time with a fine individual effort. Tigers netminder Day was busy in the closing stages as the lead remained intact.