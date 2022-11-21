Telford Tigers fall short of double victory

Leeds left Telford Ice Rink with a 5-1 scoreline, 24 hours after the Tigers won a shootout in Yorkshire.
Telford opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal from Jason Silverthorn.
However, an awful second period for Telford saw Leeds score five unanswered goals.
Cole Shudra grabbed himself a hat-trick, along with goals from Kieran Brown and Zach Brooks, which left Tigers reeling.
A goalless third period saw Tigers fall to defeat, despite a man-of-the-match performance Ross Kennedy.
Telford return to action at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday before hosting Bees on Sunday night (6pm face-off).