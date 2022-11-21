Notification Settings

Telford Tigers fall short of double victory

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers were unable to follow up their away victory at NIHL National League leaders Leeds Knights on Saturday as they crashed to defeat in the reverse fixture last night.

Telford Tigers (stock picture)
Telford Tigers (stock picture)

Leeds left Telford Ice Rink with a 5-1 scoreline, 24 hours after the Tigers won a shootout in Yorkshire.

Telford opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal from Jason Silverthorn.

However, an awful second period for Telford saw Leeds score five unanswered goals.

Cole Shudra grabbed himself a hat-trick, along with goals from Kieran Brown and Zach Brooks, which left Tigers reeling.

A goalless third period saw Tigers fall to defeat, despite a man-of-the-match performance Ross Kennedy.

Telford return to action at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday before hosting Bees on Sunday night (6pm face-off).

