Telford Tigers fall short of double victory

Telford Tigers (stock picture)

Leeds left Telford Ice Rink with a 5-1 scoreline, 24 hours after the Tigers won a shootout in Yorkshire.

Telford opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal from Jason Silverthorn.

However, an awful second period for Telford saw Leeds score five unanswered goals.

Cole Shudra grabbed himself a hat-trick, along with goals from Kieran Brown and Zach Brooks, which left Tigers reeling.

A goalless third period saw Tigers fall to defeat, despite a man-of-the-match performance Ross Kennedy.