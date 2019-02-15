University of Wolverhampton join forces with Telford Tigers

Based at Telford Ice Rink in Shropshire, Telford Tigers have two teams playing in the National Ice Hockey Leagues (NIHL) 1 and 2.

The official partnership with the University will involve sport science support from lecturers and students and potential work placement opportunities.

The University’s branding will appear at the ice rink and there will be opportunities to raise awareness of the popular sport among students.

Dr Chris Sellars, Head of Partnerships, Department of Sport, said: “We are delighted to have forged this exciting new partnership with Telford Tigers.

“As the University of Opportunity, we are committed to offering our students access to work related experiences and placements that will enhance their employability. As a University we have a strong presence in Telford through our campus in Priorslee and our centre at Southwater, so we’re thrilled to be further developing our sports links and creating new opportunities in the town with Telford Tigers.”

Tom Watkins, General Manager and Head Coach of the Tigers, said: "We are delighted to be working with the University of Wolverhampton. This is an exciting opportunity for us to gain valuable insight into player development as well as extending the attraction of one of the fastest team sports in the world to a new audience. We are confident that the partnership will flourish over time with the ability to provide work placements and opportunities for students to enhance their learning potential.”

Over the last 30 years, the Telford Tigers have developed a reputation for hard-fought, but fair, matches against some of the biggest names in British ice hockey. Tigers have won silverware in each of the last three seasons, including two league championships, The British Challenge Cup and the NIHL North Moralee Conference Playoff trophy to add to the championship win in the 1987/88 season.