It’s game on as Chelmarsh sink the table-toppers

Simon Thomas set the balls rolling for Chelmarsh with breaks of 45 and 37; his opponent, Tom Maxfield, throwing in the towel having not potted a single red.

Reigning individuals champion James Brennan replied for Ballpoint with an equally blistering performance, putting Gary Smith to the sword – knocking in breaks of 37 and 34. The next two frames proved reasonable wins for Chelmarsh’s Chris Lewis and Paul Manning, while Steve Powell ensured that Ballpoint would stay on top at the league’s halfway stage by comfortably beating Mike Rogers.

Chelmarsh B are now the only unbeaten team this season, but still trail Ballpoint by one point.

St John’s A consolidated third position with a well-deserved 4-1 win over Broseley A.

The result was basically wrapped up after the first three frames, with Martin Lippitt, Josh Summers and Simon Manning never troubled.

Tim Steele had more of a challenge on his hands before beating Matt Smout, while Neil Caswell earned Broseley their consolation from an equally challenging frame played against Ash Ward.

Shifnal B’s 4-1 win over Alveley C was also a reasonably comfortable affair especially for Chris Petford, Matt Bailey and Matt Judd. Bailey, in particular, was in excellent form, knocking in a 59 break against Alveley’s Brian Arnold.

The most bizarre frame of the night was between Carl Walker and Kath Gill. Walker, during the early exchanges, was giving as many points away as he was scoring and he had to rely on the final colours to make sure of his win.

But by far the biggest surprise of the night came from Alveley’s Reg Burton, who played Lee Elcock.

Elcock was leading by 20 points with just the final five colours still on the table, and all five hanging over pockets. With two visits to the table it was Burton who took all five. And when potting the black, he just managed to halt the ‘in-off’ by a whisker.

Broseley B’s revival continues at a pace as they claimed a 5-0 success against St John’s B.

St John’s put up a good fight and the wins secured by Craig Griffiths, Owen Hughes, Eddie Mullard and Nick Carson were certainly not forgone conclusions. Andy Carson’s win over Mark Jones was the only one that never looked in doubt.

A 4-1 win over four-man Alveley B confirmed that Woodfield would end the first half of the season in the top half of the table.

Hard-fought wins from Jason Morris, Callum Drewett and Scott Tipper, plus a freebie for Neil Drewett ensured Woodfield of their victory. Not for the first time, Martin Coffey Jnr secured a consolation for Alveley.

First and Second Division teams are determined at this, the half-way stage of the League campaign. For the rest of this season the top six teams will be considered as First Division teams, and the bottom five teams as Second Division teams.

Match Results

Alveley B 1, Woodfield 4: J. Beddows 39, J. Morris 55; A. Ziemkiewicz 30, C. Drewett 61; M. Coffey 54, C. Jones 48; D. Jones 40, S. Tapper 67; N. Drewett Walkover for Woodfield. Broseley B 5, St. John’s B 0: C. Griffiths 59, M. Worsdell 38; O. Hughes 69, M. Crawley 34; E. Mullard 49, K. Smith 39; A. Carson 68, M. Jones 6; N. Carson 58, J. Brown 38. Chelmarsh B 3, BallPoint 2: S. Thomas 88, T. Maxfield 0; G. Smith 13, J. Brennan 89; C. Lewis 68, D. Morris 25; P. Manning 64, N. Pearson 16; M. Rogers 39, S. Powell 76. Shifnal B 4, Alveley C 1: C. Walker 62, K. Gill 34; L. Elcock 49, R. Burton 54; C. Petford 50, C. Jepson 3; M. Bailey 92, B. Arnold 25; M. Judd 59, S. Coldecott 21. St. John’s A 4, Broseley A 1: M. Lippitt 74, S. Bevan 13; J. Summers 67, A. Garbett 25; S. Manning 71, C. Barden 16; A. Ward 34, N. Caswell 62; T. Steele 60, M. Smout 41.