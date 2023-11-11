Leonard handed a lead role for Regions Cup tie

The 37-year-old son of former Shrewsbury Town defender Carleton, is one of the most promising young managers in Wales.

The former midfielder, who spent a number of years representing the village club, took the managerial job at 31 and the club have not finished outside the top six since he took over.

And this season they have reached the last four of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

This year he will take on the South side, managed by Andy Hill, and the postman will be looking to deliver for the north in the play-off fixtures. Both sides will be competing for the chance to represent the FAW in the intermediate round stage of the 2024-25 UEFA Regions’ Cup.

The cup is a unique amateur tournament that has been running for more than 20 years, featuring players who have never competed at any professional level.

Graham Evans, vice-chair of the FAW National Cup Board, said: “The standard of applications for these roles was extremely high and I am therefore delighted to confirm the appointments of Nathan and Andy.

“They are both excellent coaches and have proved as such with the performances of their respective clubs in the JD Cymru Leagues in recent years. I look forward to working with them in the build-up to the matches at the end of the season and then into the UEFA Regions’ Cup intermediate round.”

Leonard’s coaching rise at Guilsfield has been an impressive one – considering the village side continue to operate on one of the lowest budgets in the division.

He has been able to attract big names to the club from the Cymru Premier and has this year added to his squad with a number of young, talented players at nearby The New Saints where he works as an academy coach.

On the field this year, following a slow start to the campaign, he has lifted the Guils into the top six in the division.

And they are still enjoying cup success on both fronts. As well as reaching the last four of the Nathaniel MG Cup, they face a test today as they take on Cymru Premier Barry Town in the Welsh Cup.