AFC Telford United Women's boss Chris Brown steps down

AFC Telford

Brown leaves with the Bucks sitting second in the West Midlands Division One North – level on points with league leaders Shifnal Town, albeit having played three more games.

Telford have already begun the search for his replacement and ‘an announcement will be made in due course’.

A club statement read: “AFC Telford United can announce our AFC Telford United Women manager Chris Brown has stepped down with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Chris for all his efforts.

“The process to find Chris’s replacement has already begun and an announcement will be made in due course.”

The Bucks beat bottom-of-the-table Wyrley 3-0 last weekend thanks to goals from Tania Prior, Abbie Baldwin and Jaime Duggan.

They host Darlaston Town in league action tomorrow afternoon, having thrashed them 7-0 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Elsewhere, Newtown striker Lifumpa Mwandwe has committed to the club by signing a contract extension to keep him at Latham Patk until the end of next season.

The forward has been in good form for the Robins this season - scoring four goals in 16 games and he has played a crucial hand in a number of key Newtown wins this season on their rise to second in the Cymru Premier.

The 21-year-old, England-Zambian winger began his career in the academy at Shrewsbury Town, spending three years in the Salop academy.

Due to Newtown’s links with the Shrews - he arrived at Latham Park back in the 2019/20 season - turning out 22 times for the club before penning a permanent deal in 2021.

Following an impressive start to this season - Mwandwe was being linked with clubs in the EFL however he has now decided to pen a new deal with the Robins.