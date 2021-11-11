Free-scoring Juniors are enjoying a goal-den spell

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 06/11/2021 Ludlow ( red) v Shrewsbury Up & Comers. NO team sheet available as the chap told me , 'we dont do team sheets at this level , only the ref gets one'..

Juniors followed up their 12-0 Powell Cup success against Wem Town by hitting another dozen in their latest Salop Leisure League Premier Division outing.

Newport Town were on the receiving end as Juniors powered their way to a 12-2 away day success.

Jordy Davies and Callum Routley led the charge with hat-tricks while James Jehu struck twice. Will Rogers, Ryan Mansell, Michael Duncombe and Cam Davies completed the scoring for Juniors.

With Hodnet not playing, the win took Juniors to the top of the table, a point clear of their rivals but having played two more games.

A 21st-minute strike from Callum Jamie Hunt saw Church Stretton Town to victory at home to Wem Town.

Sean Evans was the star man for Ludlow in their clash with visiting Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Evans bagged a hat-trick to help Ludlow secure a 5-1 triumph. Aaron Dovey and Connor Davies-Austin also scored while Lewis Bloor netted for Up & Comers.

Division One leaders AFC Bridgnorth Development tasted defeat for just the second time this season, going down 2-0 away to Ercall Colts Juniors.

Saha Rovers took advantage of Bridgnorth’s slip to close the gap at the top of the standings.

They edged out St Martins 3-2 thanks to goals from Liam Jones, Archie Perkins and Alexander Ryder. Brandon Ky Anderson and Robert Weir found the net for Saints.

The win left Saha a point behind Bridgnorth, with a game in hand.

Sam Edmondson struck twice and Billy Eade once as Albrighton beat visiting Brown Clee 3-1.

Dawley Town FC 1970 eased to a 4-0 win at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

An impressive second-half showing powered Madeley Sports to victory against visiting Sinclair United Pumas.

Ryan Broadhurst had given Pumas an early lead with Jayme Duncan-Emery then levelling things up just before half-time.