Quatt are just champion as they win county 100

Quatt

They emerged victorious from finals day at a sun-baked Worfield having beaten Sentinel by eight wickets in their semi-final before edging to a six-run success in the shootout for silverware against Ludlow.

The triumph continued Quatt's success in the various short forms of the game, with Craig Jones' side having won and been runners-up in the league's T20 competition in recent years while they also won last summer's Worfield Smash 100-ball competition.

And Jones was quick to hep praise on his bowling attack following Sunday's success with medium pacers Terry Hughes and Alex Biddle and spinner Scott Furber playing key roles.

"The short forms of the game seem to suit us," said Jones. "We have a lot of bowling options and I think that really helps. We bowled really well in both matches.

"I did think we were about 10-15 runs below par in the final, we should have scored more but Ludlow were exceptional in the field and took three stunning catches.

"We knew their top four would come out hard when they batted and the key was to keep taking wickets, which we did."

The first clash of the day saw Ludlow power to a resounding nine-wicket success against Whitchurch.

Skipper Andy Jones played a lone hand for Whitchurch with an unbeaten 74 out of their total of 116-8 from their 100-ball allocation.

Louis Watkins was the star performer, picking up 4-23 from 20 deliveries while Jason Oakes took 2-21.

South African Oakes then impressed with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 64 from just 29 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. Sam Alford ended 34 not out as Ludlow raced home.

A superb display with the ball saw Quatt to a comfortable victory against Sentinel in the second semi-final.

Hughes took 3-7 from 13 balls, supported by Furber (3-10 off 20) and Ryan Wheldon (2-17 off 20) as Sentinel were dismissed for 87.

Tom Whitney's unbeaten 37 then helped guide Quatt to victory.

The final proved to be a tense affair, with bowlers from both sides impressing in the batsmen-friendly conditions.

Quatt batted first and looked to be on their way to a sizeable target as Whitney (37) and Ben Miller (45) hit out.

But Ludlow then rallied. with Oakes picking up 3-19 and Watkins 3-30, to dismiss Quatt for 128.

In reply, opener Sam Alford's 31 helped get Ludlow off to a decent start but Biddle then took centre stage to swing the game Quatt's way.