Covid hits the Sunday restart

In the Premier Division, with Telford Scaffolding Services and Britannia off for this reason, Park Rangers failed to take the opportunity to climb to the top of the table by losing 3-1 at home to Bluebell, who pushed a little closer to the top group. Lewis Jarman got Rangers’ consolation.

Third-placed Bridge XI Punjab moved closer to the top two with a 3-1 home win against The Talbot.

In Division One, leaders Wellington Ketley Bank United also lost their game against Bell & Bails through Covid-19, as did Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets and St Georges.

Shifnal Imperials took full advantage to move up to third – now behind the top two on goal difference – with a 3-0 home win against Kings Arms.

The Lion moved in behind them with an emphatic eight-goal display on the road at Travellers Joy, who at least got one from Farren Hayes.

In Division Two, unbeaten NC United recorded the score of the day with 10 away goals at Elizabethan, who replied with two.

Liam Jones hit five and Charlie Fairclough a hat-trick for United, with Joel Corfield and Thomas Postans also on target.

Second-placed AFC Dub lost ground to the leaders by dropping two points in a 3-3 away draw at Railway United, who remain third.

Polonia Telford were hoping to join the top group, but their game at home against Shifnal Sports Bar was abandoned on the hour mark because of deteriorating pitch conditions when they were leading 3-0. The match will be rescheduled later in the season.