Jockeys are setting the early pace after win number three

George Lees and Dan Beddows were at the double with Kalium Higgins and Duanne Upton also on target for the early pace-setters.

With nine points from nine available, Dawley lead the way in the Premier Division on goal difference, with their +14 ranking them above Ams FC (+10) and Steam Wagon United (+7).

Beddows lit up the contest, watched by around 150 spectators, with a couple of eye-catching goals, including one straight from a corner and another sumptious volley.

The Jockeys welcome Shrewsbury Juniors, who won a treble in the Shropshire Premier League last season, on Saturday – a fixture labelled ‘the biggest game of the season so far’ by the hosts with a bumper crowd expected.

Up and Comers remain winless and 11th from the 14-team table after two draws and one defeat.

Ams, a breakout team under the Wellington Amateurs umbrella, remain hot on Dawley’s heels after a 6-1 hammering on the road at Madeley Sports.

Jason Clare fired a double alongside goals from Mike Evans, Ryan Mountford, Asa Dean and Luke Gain. Ams welcome basement boys AFC Bridgnorth Development on Saturday.

Steam Wagon are the other side to make it three wins from three after also winning 6-1, at Wrockwardine Wood.

Harry Morris and Charlie Musselwhite each fired braces in the one-sided contest at Hadley Learning Community.

Gobowen Celtic chalked up their first Salop Leisure League win of the season by overcoming Albrighton, who have lost three from three. Sam Nash and Ed Rogers struck inside 10 minutes from Celtic, who then had Jack Hughes sent off. The hosts held on for a 2-1 win.

Ludlow cruised past AFC Bridgnorth Development 6-1 – Kieran Dovey’s hat-trick the highlight for fourth-placed Ludlow.

Sixth-placed Newport Town edged a 3-2 thriller against Shrewsbury Juniors, who are now only above them on goal difference.

Church Stretton Town picked up their first win of the season – 4-1 at Shifnal Town Development. James Hill led the way with a hat-trick and Dean Richards added the other.