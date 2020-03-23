Masonic claim the spoils with room to spare

An impressive 6-2 success away to Inn On The Green B secured the title.

It was the hosts who drew first blood through Roger Williams, but the visitors responded in style by taking the remaining five singles games with a one-dart average of 27.56.

Jim Elsey levelled things up before Ash Hilditch came out on top in the match of the night, averaging 30.05 and landing a 180, against Buddy Budryk (29.95).

Paul Rowley, Shaun Pryce and Vaughan Owens continued the march towards glory before the pairs games were shared.

Second-placed Admiral Duncan completed a miserable night for the Inn On The Green by beating their B side 7-1 at Baschurch.

Amazingly, the minimum quota of legs for a match, 22, were all that was thrown as every game finished either 3-0 in the singles or 2-0 in the pairs.

Scott Dockerty and Terry Nash gave the hosts an ideal start before Ben Jermain Davies halved their advantage.

Mike Coyne, who fired the game’s only maximum, Paul Ashworth and Kev Rogers (22.10) then powered Duncan clear.

Jamie Kynaston’s 130 checkout was the highlight of the pairs matches.

The Woodman and The Crown battled out an entertaining draw.

Craig Davies impressed for the Woodman with two 15-dart legs and two 118 checkouts.

Evonne Taylor (20.20) edged Steve P Davies (18.80) out over five legs before the Crown doubled their lead through John Roberts (19.78).

The hosts hit back through Adam Thackeray (22.77) & Craig Davies (29.21) who fired two 15 dart legs as he had Steve Ritchie’s (23.26) number with two 118 checkouts.

Sarah Roberts (18.07) regained the lead for the Crown but once again the Woodman levelled through Steve D Davies (19.17). Perhaps then, it inevitable that both pairs matches would be shared as Taylor & Ritchie saw the Crown retake the lead for a third time only for the Davies duo (Craig & Steve S) to strike back for the Woodman.

A second draw in three sees the Crown move one point away from the bottom two whilst the Woodman’s wait for a win extends to seven games having made eight place their own over the second part of the season.

A spirited display from bottom-of-the-table Wheatsheaf went unrewarded as they were edged out by Brooklands.

Visiting Brooklands flew into a 3-0 lead thanks to Jason Davies, who hit a brace of maximums, Chris Watson and Dan Dean.

Back-to-back five-leg wins for Wheatsheaf’s Sacha Rothwell (20.51) and Luke Turner brought the hosts back into the match.

Brooklands captain Steve O’Callaghan restored their two-game cushion, but again Wheatsheaf showed some fight by taking the first pairs through Rothwell and Turner.

Dan and Steve O’Callaghan combined in the final match to see third-placed Brooklands over the line.

The Mytton’s attempt to gatecrash the top four gathered pace following a fine 5-3 win win at home to fourth-placed Compasses.

It was a first defeat in 13 for the Compasses, who remain fourth, one place and one point above their hosts.

It was double despair for the Rock & Fountain with both the A and B sides falling to 6-2 defeats.

The A team went down at home to a Heathgates side that came flying out of the blocks to win the first four games.

The B side fell to defeat in Wem at the hands of the Dickin.