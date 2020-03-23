Brezwyn and Mcloud sign off with a doubles success

The league has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the final piece of action saw the duo crowned Ray Halford Doubles champions.

The Chelmarsh Club hosted the semi-finals and final with Brezwyn and Mcloud taking on Tom Steele and Rob Powell from St John’s in the last four.

In the opening frame, chasing a handicap of 10-points, the Broseley duo dominated and were comfortable winners.

Frame two proved to be a much more competitive affair that eventually saw Steele and Powell hit back to level the match.

Brezwyn then stepped up to the plat in the decider.

He took the final red, followed by a pink and then all the colours up to and including the pink for a break of 27 that clinched victory.

The second semi-final saw Shifnal’s Beamer Jones and Terry Askew battle their way to a 2-0 success against Alveley duo Chris Jepson and Reg Burton.

In the first frame and chasing a handicap of 14-points, Jones and Askew came from behind to win on a re-spotted black.

And they clinched their final spot in a keenly-contested second frame.

Jones, who had potted well throughout the contest, knocked in a break of 29, but Jepson and Burton still had a chance to force a decider with pink and black left on the table.

However it was not to be as Askew sunk the pink to secure victory.

The shootout for glory saw Brezwyn and Mcloud concede a 21-point handicap, but despite that they proved far too strong for their opponents as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success.

And in the process, Brezwyn created a little piece of league history as he lifted the trophy for a record sixth time, a sequence which spans five decades.

The league are hoping that once restrictions are relaxed they will be able to put a programme in place to to bring the season to a proper conclusion.

The planned annual presentation evening at Chelmarsh on June 6, at which former world champion Ken Doherty was due to be the guest of honour, has also been cancelled. That will be re-arranged for a later date.