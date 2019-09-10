Wem wonders are celebrating again

A final-day victory over Ludlow sealed the deal for Sam Peate’s side and capped another brilliant season that also saw them crowned T20 champions.

Wem have now earned a shot at promotion to the Birmingham League via the new-look play-off competition that sees them compete against Pelsall, Walmley and Astwood Bank in a mini-league, with the top two going up.

But for now, Peate is just celebrating a job well done after making it two titles from his two seasons in charge.

“I think it’s more difficult to retain a title,” he said. “ As defending champions, everyone is looking out for you and you are seen as a bit of a scalp.

“So the players deserve great credit for winning the league again.

“And we have also done the double this year having won the T20 competition. It’s been another brilliant season.

“It was great to get the job done and to now have a chance of going up into the Birmingham League.

“They are an easy bunch to captain. A lot of us have been playing cricket together since we were 12 or 13-years-old.

“When we were under-15s we got to the national final and six or seven of that side are now playing in the first team.

“It’s great to win a title but to win it with your mates is even better.”

Saturday’s victory wasn’t exactly stress-free with Peate admitting that at one point he thought the title was slipping away as his side were struggling on 42-7 while rivals Worfield had reduced Quatt to 95-7.

But in the end, and as so often has been the case over the last two seasons, Wem got the job done while Worfield eventually ended up losing.

A vital 24 from Ben Peel helped Wem get up to 94 in the face of some impressive bowling from Alfie Holliehaed (4-16), Okera Bascome (3-28) and Luke Miles (3-35).

Wem’s bowling attack then added another top-drawer display to this summer’s lengthy list as Tom Astley (4-15), James Astley (3-20) and Peel (3-29) hit their straps to dismiss Ludlow for 82.

“Being 42-7 wasn’t ideal, especially when Quatt were 90-odd for seven against Worfield,” said Peate.

“At that point I thought we were going to make a mess of things.

“But we managed to scrap our way to 94 and we felt that gave us a chance because it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on.

“And then we bowled superbly. James Astley set the tone with a good opening spell and we took wickets at regular intervals.

“We had them eight down with 12 to win but Ruel Braithwaite was still there.

“But he tried to smack one out of the park, it went a long way up but Rhys Mellings took a great catch, at about the third or fourth attempt! Tom Astley then cleaned bowled their lad next ball and that was it.”

Quatt’s victory against Worfield saw them leapfrog their opponents to claim the runners-up spot.

And once again it was their bowling attack that came up with the goods.

Left-arm spinner Ryan Quiney had rounded off a fine season by picking up 6-27 as Quatt fell for 112.

But Worfield were quickly in trouble in reply as they lost their first three wickets with just two runs on the board.

And there was no way back with the hosts eventually rolled over for 68. James Ralph took 3-2 while thee were two wickets apiece for Gareth Jones and Jonathan Edwards.