Doubles delight for Castlefields bowlers

Just 24 hours after Daryl Edwards and Steve Duckett won the County Doubles, Fields club-mates Carl Wear and Tony Wall teamed up to triumph in the Terry & June Sambrook Doubles run by the Tanners Shropshire League.

They defeated Gary Neal and Sam Cartwright (Telepost) 21-20 in a cracking final to bring the curtain down on nine hours of bowling at Old Shrewsbury.

“The final was a superb game as Gary and Sam led 19-8 and, for the first time all day, Carl and Tony swapped round,” said a Tanners league spokesman.

“And with Tony playing immaculate corners they scored nine chalks in four ends before Gary and Sam scored a crucial one to lead 20-17. Carl and Tony would not be denied though and got home in the next three ends.

“Semi finalists were Neil Jones (Abbey) & Perry Evans (Castlefields) and Jenna & Rhys Marshall (Prince Hotel), who were the previous year’s runners-up.”

A consolation KO ended with Danny Wornell & Sam O’nions (Prince Hotel) defeating the previous day’s County Doubles winners Edwards & Duckett 21-11.

The first Tony Poole Charity Triples was held at Old Shrewsbury and the winners were Steve Downes, Steve Ashton and Steve Price from Hanwood, who won 13-9 in an hour-long final against Alex Evans, Stuart Rhodes (both of Battlefield) and Mark Owen (Crescent).

The consolation competition was won by Hanwood trio Sam Downes, Dayle Turner and Carl Bowers.