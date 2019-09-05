Advertising
Doubles delight for Castlefields bowlers
Castlefields bowlers have clearly got what it takes when it comes to doubles glory.
Just 24 hours after Daryl Edwards and Steve Duckett won the County Doubles, Fields club-mates Carl Wear and Tony Wall teamed up to triumph in the Terry & June Sambrook Doubles run by the Tanners Shropshire League.
They defeated Gary Neal and Sam Cartwright (Telepost) 21-20 in a cracking final to bring the curtain down on nine hours of bowling at Old Shrewsbury.
“The final was a superb game as Gary and Sam led 19-8 and, for the first time all day, Carl and Tony swapped round,” said a Tanners league spokesman.
“And with Tony playing immaculate corners they scored nine chalks in four ends before Gary and Sam scored a crucial one to lead 20-17. Carl and Tony would not be denied though and got home in the next three ends.
“Semi finalists were Neil Jones (Abbey) & Perry Evans (Castlefields) and Jenna & Rhys Marshall (Prince Hotel), who were the previous year’s runners-up.”
A consolation KO ended with Danny Wornell & Sam O’nions (Prince Hotel) defeating the previous day’s County Doubles winners Edwards & Duckett 21-11.
The first Tony Poole Charity Triples was held at Old Shrewsbury and the winners were Steve Downes, Steve Ashton and Steve Price from Hanwood, who won 13-9 in an hour-long final against Alex Evans, Stuart Rhodes (both of Battlefield) and Mark Owen (Crescent).
The consolation competition was won by Hanwood trio Sam Downes, Dayle Turner and Carl Bowers.
