Shropshire golf ace Isla is off to Germany

The Shrewsbury Golf Club ace is one of 11 players named by England Golf to play in the Boys & Girls German International Amateur Championship at Golf Club Hardenberg.

The tournament format is 54 holes of stroke play over three days – May 30 to June 1 – and women’s performance manager Becca Hembrough said: “We’re very much looking forward to our youngsters testing themselves against the best amateurs in Europe at one of the premier individual championships they will play in during the year.”

McDonald-O’Brien, 17, is making impressive progress up the golfing ladder. Last year she reached the semi-

finals of The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship and won the Fairhaven Trophy

She also helped England win The R&A Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals in August and last month she was part of the England team that finished second at the European Nations Championship.