Shropshire golf ace Isla is off to Germany

Shropshire’s Isla McDonald-O’Brien is set for another taste of international action.

By Nick Elwell
Published

The Shrewsbury Golf Club ace is one of 11 players named by England Golf to play in the Boys & Girls German International Amateur Championship at Golf Club Hardenberg.

The tournament format is 54 holes of stroke play over three days – May 30 to June 1 – and women’s performance manager Becca Hembrough said: “We’re very much looking forward to our youngsters testing themselves against the best amateurs in Europe at one of the premier individual championships they will play in during the year.”

McDonald-O’Brien, 17, is making impressive progress up the golfing ladder. Last year she reached the semi-

finals of The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship and won the Fairhaven Trophy

She also helped England win The R&A Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals in August and last month she was part of the England team that finished second at the European Nations Championship.

