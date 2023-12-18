Ludlow's Oliver Farr flies in to finish 11th in Mauritius

After fellow Shropshire players Ashley Chesters and Will Enefer failed to make the cut, Farr carried the county’s hopes into rounds two and three, where he performed admirably.

He repeated his opening round of 69 in round three and then enjoyed his best of the weekend in the final round as he posted a 68 to finish on 10 under par.

That was seven shots behind winner Louis Oosthuizen, who made the most of course knowledge as he claimed a second win in a week on a layout he co-designed.

The 2010 Open champion helped course architect Peter Matkovich sculpt Heritage La Reserve Golf Club and made his local knowhow count as rounds of 68, 69, 65 and 69 handed him a two-shot victory over England’s Laurie Canter. The South African now has two wins in six days after claiming his first in five years on Monday at the weather-delayed Alfred Dunhill Championship.

“It’s sort of a dream come true being able to play a tournament on a golf course you helped design,” he said.